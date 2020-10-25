Advertisement

Elkhorn City considering restaurant tax

Elkhorn City restaurants may soon face a three percent tax on all food purchased by consumers.
By John Lowe
Published: Oct. 24, 2020 at 11:30 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ELKHORN CITY, Ky. (WSAZ) - Change may be coming to some food prices in Elkhorn City.

The city council is considering a three percent restaurant tax on all food purchased by consumers. It’s a tax that Elkhorn City Mayor Mike Taylor says is already the norm in communities all over the region.

“I don’t see anything wrong with it and you pay it everywhere else,” Taylor said. “So why not Elkhorn City?”

City leaders say that the money generated by the tax will go towards tourism; planning and holding events to drive people to Elkhorn City.

However, the new tax is not getting unanimous approval. City Councilwoman Roxanne Blankenship says she is the only one on the council who will not vote for the tax saying with the pandemic, it’s just not the right time.

“The tax would help the city grow but as I said, right now is not the time to do it,” Blankenship said.

The restaurant tax has already gone through its first reading in the Elkhorn City city council. The second reading and vote will take place on Tuesday.

