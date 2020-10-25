First Warning Forecast | Clouds stay stubborn, temperatures try to recover

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Following a weekend characterized by clouds, cool temperatures, and occasional rain showers, the start of the upcoming work week will continue to see plentiful cloud cover, although temperatures do make an effort to warm up through mid-week before crashing down again. Rain chances will be spotty at first before becoming more widespread by mid-week.

Sunday evening will continue to see a mostly cloudy sky. Even in counties to the south and east that saw some sunshine cloud cover once again. Temperatures will be nearly steady in the low to mid 50s. By midnight, a few light rain showers may develop across the region.

Overnight will see a mostly cloudy sky with spotty light rain showers as low temperatures fall to near 50 degrees. Patchy fog is also possible.

On Monday, expect just lingering spotty showers in the morning, followed by drier conditions during the afternoon. However, clouds will still be stubborn to break. Temperatures should trend milder for the afternoon but remain split. Highs only top out in the mid to upper 50s across Ohio and northern West Virginia while central and southern West Virginia and most of Kentucky see highs in the low to mid 60s.

Outside of a few scattered showers, Tuesday will remain dry but still under a mostly cloudy sky. A similar temperature split can be expected for the afternoon as highs reach the upper 50s across Ohio and northern West Virginia and the low to mid 60s elsewhere.

Wednesday will remain dry but mostly cloudy for a majority of the day. High temperatures reach the upper 60s area-wide. Towards the evening hours, a slug of rain will begin spreading across the area.

Widespread showers are expected on Thursday as the remnants of Tropical Storm Zeta move over the area. Showers may linger into Friday morning before tapering Friday afternoon. While high temperatures rise to the upper 60s on Thursday, they’ll drop back to the mid 50s on Friday.

The weekend finally looks to break out of the cloudy and unsettled trend with decent sunshine expected both Saturday and Sunday. Highs will be in the low 60s both days. As long as this holds, Halloween should prove to be quite the treat!

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.