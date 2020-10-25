Four Kanawha County Schools going remote due to COVID-19

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Four schools in Kanawha County are going remote after reported cases of COVID-19.

According to the Kanawha County School’s website, George Washington High School, Edgewood Elementary School, Capital High School, and Alum Creek Elementary School will all be switching to remote learning beginning Monday, October 26th.

It is unclear how long the remote learning will be implemented.

Keep checking back for the latest information.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.