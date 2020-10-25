Guns, suspected drugs seized in search on Charleston’s west side

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Police have seized guns and suspected marijuana after a search Saturday at a home on the city’s west side.

Police say the search is part of an investigation with emphasis on the possession of illegal narcotics.

During the search at a home on the 700 block of Bream Street, police say they found an AK-47 with a loaded 50 round drum magazine, .38 Special revolver, and a .270 Ruger rifle.

They also found nine ounces of suspected marijuana.

Police say the target of the search warrant is under federal probation and charges are pending.

No other details are being released right now.

