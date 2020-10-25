Kentucky shatters record for weekly cases of COVID-19

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WSAZ) - Two weeks after setting a record high of weekly cases of COVID-19, Kentucky has shattered the record by nearly 2,000.

Gov. Andy Beshear says in the last seven days, 9,335 new positive cases of the virus have been recorded. The previous high was 7,675 set the week of Oct. 5-11.

“Since March 6, Kentuckians have been fighting COVID-19, yet we are facing the highest number of cases ever reported on a Sunday, and the highest week of new cases. We must do better,” Gov. Beshear said. “We all know the steps we need to take to stop the spread of this virus – wear a facial covering, wash your hands, stay six feet apart and limit gatherings and travel – let’s all do these simple things to protect each other.”

To date, 96,942 cases have been reported.

Three additional deaths were reported Sunday, raising the death toll to 1,407.

Elliott County was again among the top counties with the most positive cases Sunday.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.