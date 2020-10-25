Kentucky sputters, Missouri tops the Cats 20-10

COLUMBIA, Mo. (WKYT) - Missouri outgained Kentucky 421-145 and the Tigers beat the Wildcats 20-10 Saturday afternoon in Columbia.

Missouri snaps its 5-game losing streak in this series. With the win, the Tigers improve to 2-2. The Wildcats drop to 2-3.

Larry Rountree III scored twice for Missouri and finished with 126 yards on the ground. Missouri led 10-3 at halftime.

Down 17-3 in the fourth quarter, Terry Wilson threw a 26-yard touchdown to Josh Ali. That cut the lead to 17-10, but the Wildcats fumbled late in the fourth quarter to seal the game for the Tigers.

Kentucky hosts No. 4 Georgia on October 31 at 12:00 on the SEC Network.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.