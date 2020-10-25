Advertisement

Kentucky sputters, Missouri tops the Cats 20-10

Missouri snaps its 5-game losing streak in this series.
Kentucky running back Asim Rose Jr., left runs past Missouri defensive lineman Akial Byers (97) during the first half an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)
By Alex Walker
Published: Oct. 24, 2020 at 7:34 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
COLUMBIA, Mo. (WKYT) - Missouri outgained Kentucky 421-145 and the Tigers beat the Wildcats 20-10 Saturday afternoon in Columbia.

Missouri snaps its 5-game losing streak in this series. With the win, the Tigers improve to 2-2. The Wildcats drop to 2-3.

Larry Rountree III scored twice for Missouri and finished with 126 yards on the ground. Missouri led 10-3 at halftime.

Down 17-3 in the fourth quarter, Terry Wilson threw a 26-yard touchdown to Josh Ali. That cut the lead to 17-10, but the Wildcats fumbled late in the fourth quarter to seal the game for the Tigers.

Kentucky hosts No. 4 Georgia on October 31 at 12:00 on the SEC Network.

