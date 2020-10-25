Late turnover dooms WVU

LUBBOCK, Tx. (WSAZ) - In a back and forth game with Texas Tech, a scoop and score was a costly turnover for the Mountaineers as they lost by a final of 34-27. With 8:44 left in the 4th quarter, wide receiver Sam James was stripped of the football and the Red Raiders Zech McPhearson returned it 56 yards for the go-ahead touchdown.

WVU falls to 3-2 overall and 2-2 in Big 12 play as quarterback Jarret Doege threw for 302 yards and one touchdown while Leddie Brown ran for two scores and 77 yards.

The Mountaineers host #20 Kansas State Saturday with a noon kickoff.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.