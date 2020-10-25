Marshall improves to 5-0

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Marshall Thundering Herd beat Florida Atlantic Saturday afternoon 20-9 which keeps them unbeaten so far in 2020. They are now 5-0 this season as senior running back Brenden Knox ran for 101 yards and quarterback Grant Well threw for 251 yards and 2 touchdowns. The Herd defense allowed just one 2nd quarter touchdown and held the Owls to 234 yards of total offense.

Marshall plays at FIU on Friday night October 30th.

