Marshall improves to 5-0

By Jim Treacy
Published: Oct. 24, 2020 at 8:51 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Marshall Thundering Herd beat Florida Atlantic Saturday afternoon 20-9 which keeps them unbeaten so far in 2020. They are now 5-0 this season as senior running back Brenden Knox ran for 101 yards and quarterback Grant Well threw for 251 yards and 2 touchdowns. The Herd defense allowed just one 2nd quarter touchdown and held the Owls to 234 yards of total offense.

Marshall plays at FIU on Friday night October 30th.

