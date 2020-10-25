Advertisement

More than 200,000 early and absentee votes cast in West Virginia

According to the Secretary of State’s office, 205,572 of the 1,266,265 registered voters in West Virginia have already voted. That is a turnout of just over 16 percent.
According to the Secretary of State’s office, 205,572 of the 1,266,265 registered voters in West Virginia have already voted. That is a turnout of just over 16 percent.(AP Images)
By Chad Hedrick
Published: Oct. 25, 2020 at 3:19 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Over 200,000 registered voters in West Virginia have cast a ballot for the 2020 election.

According to the Secretary of State’s office, 205,572 of the 1,266,265 registered voters in the state have already voted. That is a turnout of just over 16 percent.

Wood County leads the state with almost 26 percent turnout so far.

Data shows more than 75 percent of voters who requested an absentee ballot have returned them.

Since early voting started Wednesday, just over 96,000 have taken advantage and voted.

In 2018, 597,149 West Virginians voted in the midterm election which equaled a 47.93 percent voter turnout.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Three people cited after Martin County drug bust

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Marlee Pinchok
While executing a search warrant, the Martin County Sheriff's Department recovered several drugs, thousands of dollars in cash, and a gun.

Local

Drug investigation leads to arrests in Kenova, West Virginia

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Marlee Pinchok
The arrests happened Saturday evening as the two arrived in Kenova to deliver heroin.

Local

West Virginia COVID-19 update

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Marlee Pinchok
West Virginia DHHR confirms 194 new positive cases and one additional death related to the coronavirus.

Local

Elkhorn City considering restaurant tax

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By John Lowe
Restaurants may soon be required to pay a three percent tax on all food purchased by consumers.

Latest News

VOD Recordings

HERD BEATS FAU

Updated: 16 hours ago
CW 10 p.m. newscast

Local

I-64 back open in Carter County after crash

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Chad Hedrick
Dispatchers say it happened near the 152 mile mark, which is about four miles past the Olive Hill exit if you are driving west.

Local

Guns, suspected drugs seized in search on Charleston’s west side

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Chad Hedrick
Police say the search is part of an investigation with emphasis on the possession of illegal narcotics.

Local

Charleston Fire Department investigating two fires

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Chad Hedrick
The Charleston Fire Department is investigating two fires in as many days.

Local

Beshear calls increase of COVID cases in Ky. ‘frightening’

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Chad Hedrick
Gov. Andy Beshear says the 1,738 new cases Saturday is the highest daily increase by a “significant amount” except for when a backlog of cases from Fayette County were factored in.

Local

New school map; 1 county red and 7 orange

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Kim Rafferty
5 counties will transition to remote learning in West Virginia