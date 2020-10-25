OSU & Herd Move Up In Rankings

(WSAZ) - Ohio State’s first win of 2020 impressed the AP voters so much they jumped from 5th to 3rd while Marshall moved inside the top 20. Here’s this weeks Top 25 teams as voted by the Associated Press with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Oct. 24, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, and previous ranking:

Record Pts Prv

1. Clemson (52) 6-0 1539 1

2. Alabama (10) 5-0 1494 2

3. Ohio St. 1-0 1402 5

4. Notre Dame 5-0 1353 3

5. Georgia 3-1 1292 4

6. Oklahoma St. 4-0 1201 6

7. Cincinnati 3-0 1100 9

8. Texas A&M 3-1 1094 7

9. Wisconsin 1-0 950 14

10. Florida 2-1 933 10

11. BYU 5-0 906 12

12. Miami 4-1 888 11

13. Michigan 0-0 839 18

14. Oregon 0-0 784 13

15. North Carolina 4-1 758 14

16. Kansas St. 4-1 562 20

17. Indiana 1-0 466 -

18. Penn St. 0-1 443 8

19. Marshall 5-0 379 22

20. Coastal Carolina 5-0 282 25

21. Southern Cal 0-0 243 24

22. SMU 5-0 208 16

23. Iowa St. 3-2 205 17

24. Oklahoma 3-2 155 -

25. Boise St. 1-0 113 -

Others receiving votes: Memphis 105, Liberty 85, Tulsa 80, Louisiana-Lafayette 50, Army 44, Auburn 41, Minnesota 40, Utah 36, Northwestern 20, Washington 15, Arkansas 15, Purdue 8, Arizona St. 7, Appalachian St. 6, California 4, Boston College 2, Texas 2, San Diego St. 1.

