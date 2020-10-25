Advertisement

Three people cited after Martin County drug bust

While executing a search warrant, the Martin County Sheriff's Department recovered several drugs, thousands of dollars in cash, and a gun.
By Marlee Pinchok
Published: Oct. 25, 2020 at 2:32 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MARTIN COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - The Martin County Sheriff’s Department reports that on Sunday morning, deputy David Adams responded to 190 Francis Court in the Lovely area of Martin County to serve three citations related to drug activity.

While executing a search warrant at approximately 4:19 a.m., three people were identified: Mary J. Workman, 45, passed out on a bedroom floor, Dewey James, 22, asleep in a camper, and Stevie Hackney, 58, passed out on a couch.

Deputy Adams recovered envelopes that collectively had $2,591, several suboxone, and a red iPhone.

In addition to what was recovered, in the camper Deputy Adams found both a mason jar and a clear bag containing marijuana, another small clear bag that had a powder-like substance appearing to be fentanyl, a black iPhone, and a Winchester 22LR Model 190 loaded with 14 rounds.

According to the Martin County Sheriff’s Department, both Workman and James were charged with the following: importing heroin, importing carfentanil, fentanyl or fentanyl derivatives, aggravated traffic in control substance (fentanyl), traffic in controlled substance in the 1st offense (heroin), traffic in Marijuana in the 1st offense, traffic in controlled substance in the 1st degree (methamphetamine), and traffic in controlled substance in the 1st offense.

Hackney was given similar drug charges.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

