West Virginia COVID-19 update

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - As of Sunday, the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports 194 new positive cases and one additional death related to the coronavirus.

This brings the total case count to 21,906 and death toll to 423.

DHHR has confirmed the death of a 70-year old male from Cabell County.

“Each life lost is heartbreaking and we extend our sincere condolences to this family,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “Please do your part to prevent the spread of COVID-19.”

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (172), Berkeley (1,518), Boone (338), Braxton (60), Brooke (205), Cabell (1,328), Calhoun (34), Clay (59), Doddridge (70), Fayette (759), Gilmer (64), Grant (185), Greenbrier (174), Hampshire (123), Hancock (213), Hardy (103), Harrison (638), Jackson (377), Jefferson (561), Kanawha (3,527), Lewis (76), Lincoln (233), Logan (744), Marion (370), Marshall (281), Mason (173), McDowell (114), Mercer (680), Mineral (210), Mingo (557), Monongalia (2,277), Monroe (228), Morgan (134), Nicholas (185), Ohio (505), Pendleton (74), Pleasants (24), Pocahontas (68), Preston (194), Putnam (839), Raleigh (741), Randolph (408), Ritchie (36), Roane (99), Summers (97), Taylor (165), Tucker (63), Tyler (32), Upshur (238), Wayne (554), Webster (29), Wetzel (151), Wirt (42), Wood (533), Wyoming (244).

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.