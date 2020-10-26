MARTIN COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - There have been 23 new cases of COVID-19 in Martin County since Friday.

According to the Martin County Health Department, the new cases range in age from 10 years old to early 80′s.

Officials say there are 85 active cases.

There have been 195 positive cases in the county.

107 people have recovered.

