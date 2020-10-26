42 new COVID-19 cases reported in Scioto County

SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - 42 new cases of coronavirus have been reported in Scioto County since Friday.

According to the Scioto and Portsmouth Health Departments, there have been 943 total cases since the beginning of the outbreak.

Nine additional people have recovered. There have been 628 recoveries since the pandemic started.

There have been 12 deaths in connection to the virus since it started.

Scioto County remains on a Level 3 or Red.

