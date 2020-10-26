45 missing children recovered after month long operation

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSAZ) -- After a state-wide, one month long operation, 45 missing children have been found, according to the US Marshals Service. Of those 45, four of them were located in Lawrence County as a part of Operation “Autumn Hope."

The operation was handled by the US Marshals Service Offices in Southern Ohio and Southern West Virginia, in conjunction with the Ohio Attorney General’s Office and the Central Ohio Human Trafficking Task Force. The operation led to 179 arrests by the Central Ohio Human Trafficking Task Force.

Ironton Police Department Chief Pam Wagner says her department became involved in Operation “Autumn Hope” and Operation “Double Impact” in March. Chief Wagner says the four children were located within the last four weeks.

The US Marshals Service Office in Southern Ohio was also able to assist in Operation “Double Impact” after they forwarded information to Marshals in West Virginia. Two children were recovered in Jackson County, West Virginia during a traffic stop. Jackson County, West Virginia Chief Deputy Ross Mellinger says it makes everyone realize how susceptible and how vulnerable some of these kids are. “One girl was listed as the number one priority in the state of Ohio,” said Mellinger.

"My thanks to all personnel who have stepped up for this operation,” said Peter Tobin, US Marshal for the Southern District of Ohio. “These are the same personnel who hunt down violent fugitives every day. I’m incredibly proud of them and pleased that they were able to apply those same skills to finding missing children. I know Operation ‘Autumn Hope’ has made a difference in a lot of young lives.”

