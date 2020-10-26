Advertisement

Bob Murray, Founder of Murray Energy, dead at 80

Robert Murray
Robert Murray(AP Photo/Kenny Crookston)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Oct. 25, 2020 at 10:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Bob Murray, founder and former president and CEO of Murray Energy, died Sunday at the age of 80.

Michael Shaheen, a St. Clairsville, Ohio attorney who represented Murray, confirmed his death to the Intelligencer on Sunday

Murray started Murray Energy Corp. in 1988. The company filed chapter 11 bankruptcy in 2019 before emerging as the current Ohio-based company ACNR in September. Murray sat on the board until his retirement last week.

Murray filed an application for black lung benefits last month, saying he was heavily dependent on oxygen and is “near death.”

State leaders mourned Murray’s death Sunday evening.

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Fairland wins off of last second field goal by homecoming queen

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By John Lowe
The Dragons had a little help from some royalty.

Local

No one hurt after car crashes through church

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Chad Hedrick
The Pomeroy Fire Dept. says the car went over a concrete parking divider, and into the church.

Local

Sixth death related to COVID-19 reported in Carter County

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Chad Hedrick
The health department confirmed the death in a Facebook post Sunday evening.

News

Kanawha County Schools going remote due to COVID-19

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
This comes after more cases of COVID-19 are reported in the schools.

Latest News

Local

16 quarantined after positive COVID case at Cabell County school

Updated: 5 hours ago
A positive case of COVD-19 at Village of Barboursville Elementary School has forced 16 others to quarantine after being in contact.

Local

Additional 2,300 cases of COVID-19 reported in Ohio

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Chad Hedrick
The Ohio Dept. of Health says 2,309 new cases were reported, bringing the total case number to 198,115.

Local

Kentucky shatters record for weekly cases of COVID-19

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Chad Hedrick
Gov. Andy Beshear says in the last seven days, 9,335 new positive cases of the virus have been recorded. The previous high was 7,675 set the week of Oct. 5-11.

Local

More than 200,000 early and absentee votes cast in West Virginia

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Chad Hedrick
According to the Secretary of State’s office, 205,572 of the 1,266,265 registered voters in the state have already voted. That is a turnout of just over 16 percent.

Local

Three people cited after Martin County drug bust

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Marlee Pinchok
While executing a search warrant, the Martin County Sheriff's Department recovered several drugs, thousands of dollars in cash, and a gun.

Local

Drug investigation leads to arrests in Kenova, West Virginia

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Marlee Pinchok
The arrests happened Saturday evening as the two arrived in Kenova to deliver heroin.