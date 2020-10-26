Advertisement

Carter County Schools return to virtual classes

Carter County Schools go virtual.
Carter County Schools go virtual.(WLUC)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Oct. 26, 2020 at 3:48 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
CARTER COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - Effective Tuesday, Carter County Schools are returning to virtual classes after a recommendation from the Carter County Health Department Monday afternoon. The health department is also recommending all extracurricular activities be canceled.

The health department says to their knowledge there are no students who are currently positive for COVID-19. One employee has tested positive, but they are isolating at home. Instead, the health department says the recommendation is being made due to the number of cases in the county.

Virtual learning will continue through the rest of the week. No classes are scheduled for Monday, November 2 or Tuesday, November 3. The plan is to return to in-person learning on Wednesday, November 4.

