UPDATE | Two suffer burns in house fire

UPDATE 10/26/2020 @ 2:35 p.m.

ASHLAND, Ky. (WSAZ) -- Two people suffered burns after a house fire Monday afternoon, officials say.

Crews arrived to find two burn victims: a man and a woman. Crews say the woman had burns all over her body, but was standing up and was alert. The man had burns on his hands from attempting to get the woman out of the home. Both burn victims appear to be in the 30s, according to firefighters.

The original call came in as a kitchen fire just after 1 p.m. Monday. Firefighters arrived on the 3000 block of Railroad Avenue and witnessed flames shooting from the home. Both victims had already made it out of the home on their own.

The woman was transported to a local hospital, but there is no word on her condition.

No word on what caused the fire at this time.

UPDATE 10/26/2020 @ 2:15 p.m.

ASHLAND, Ky. (WSAZ) -- Crews have controlled a house fire that broke out early Monday afternoon on the 3000 block of Railroad Avenue.

It was a one story house. The fire destroyed the home.

ORIGINAL STORY @ 1:33 p.m.

ASHLAND, Ky. (WSAZ) - Crews are responding to a working fire.

It’s happening in the 3000 block of Railroad Avenue Monday afternoon.

Dispatchers say they are getting reports of an injury.

No other information has been released.

