Deputies looking for man possibly involved in shooting

PIKE COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - Deputies are looking for a man who they say is involved in a shooting.

It happened Monday morning at 3:50 in the 12-hundred block of Green Ridge Road.

The Pike County Sheriff’s Office says when crews arrived, they found a man laying in the yard with gunshot wounds.

Deputies say they couldn’t fly him to the hospital due to weather conditions, so he was taken by ambulance. Investigators say he is in serious condition.

Pike County Sheriff James Nelson says a warrant for felonious assault is being issued for Patrick Stuart Jackson, 51, from Drybone Road.

Investigators saying they’re actively searching for him.

Jackson should be considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached, deputies say.

If you have any other information, you’re asked to call the Pike County Sheriff’s Office at 740-947-2111.

