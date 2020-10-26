Advertisement

Employee at Kanawha County Assessor’s Office tests positive for COVID-19

The press release said the employee had limited access to the public and proper protocols are being followed.
The press release said the employee had limited access to the public and proper protocols are being followed.
The press release said the employee had limited access to the public and proper protocols are being followed.(WBKO)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Oct. 26, 2020 at 5:33 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - An employee at the Kanawha County Assessor’s Office has tested positive for COVID-19, according to a press release from Kanawha County Commission.

The press release said the employee had limited access to the public and proper protocols are being followed.

“Our employee is home and currently doing well. They are in my thoughts and I hope they have a quick recovery. I continue to monitor our office and follow guidelines to safeguard the staff and public as we remain open to handle the needs of the public,” stated Assessor Sallie Robinson in the release.

“I continue to be concerned for the employees and the public. We must continue to provide essential services to the public, by law, such as the Election, property transfers, and property assessments. We will continue to follow all necessary guidelines and immediately respond to any COVID positive employees and clean and sanitize the offices,” stated Commission President Kent Carper in the release.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Trump, Biden hit battleground Pennsylvania amid pandemic

Updated: 20 minutes ago
|
By ZEKE MILLER, ALEXANDRA JAFFE and KEVIN FREKING
The final days of the campaign are crystalizing the starkly different approaches Trump and Biden have taken to address the worst public health crisis in a century — with risks for each candidate.

Local

Two deaths, 36 more COVID-19 cases in Kanawha County

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
There are 780 active cases.

Local

Two die in connection to COVID-19 in Gallia County

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
There have been 13 deaths overall since the beginning of the pandemic.

Local

42 new COVID-19 cases reported in Scioto County

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
Nine additional people have recovered. There have been 628 recoveries since the pandemic started.

Latest News

Local

Governor Andy Beshear gives recommendations to red counties

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
The governor said as of Monday, the state has more red counties than ever.

Local

Rock Hill Schools to go fully remote

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
The school district says it was contacted by the Lawrence County Health Department and made the decision out of an abundance of caution for the safety of both staff and students.

Local

Carter County Schools return to virtual classes

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
he health department is also recommending all extracurricular activities be canceled.

Local

Portsmouth lawyer facing human trafficking charges pleads not guilty

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
If convicted on all counts, Mearan faces more than 70 years in prison.

News

WSAZ Investigates | More Eyesores Next Door

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Kelsey Souto
The city of Huntington plans to tear down another 119 vacant homes in the next eight months.

Local

23 new cases of COVID-19 in Martin County

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
Officials say there are 85 active cases.