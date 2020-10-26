Employee at Kanawha County Assessor’s Office tests positive for COVID-19

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - An employee at the Kanawha County Assessor’s Office has tested positive for COVID-19, according to a press release from Kanawha County Commission.

The press release said the employee had limited access to the public and proper protocols are being followed.

“Our employee is home and currently doing well. They are in my thoughts and I hope they have a quick recovery. I continue to monitor our office and follow guidelines to safeguard the staff and public as we remain open to handle the needs of the public,” stated Assessor Sallie Robinson in the release.

“I continue to be concerned for the employees and the public. We must continue to provide essential services to the public, by law, such as the Election, property transfers, and property assessments. We will continue to follow all necessary guidelines and immediately respond to any COVID positive employees and clean and sanitize the offices,” stated Commission President Kent Carper in the release.

