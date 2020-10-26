Advertisement

Fairland wins off of last second field goal by homecoming queen

Fairland won with a little help of some royalty Saturday night.
By John Lowe
Published: Oct. 25, 2020
PROCTORVILLE, Ohio (WSAZ) - With three seconds to go and the Fairland football team down by one, their season was hanging in the balance.

Enter homecoming queen and dragon kicker Emma Marshall.

“I was very down on myself at the moment of walking out there,” Marshall said.

Marshall, who had missed a field goal earlier in the game, was fighting off serious shaken nerves, but she was able to overcome them thanks to her holder, Fairland’s star wide receiver Gavin Hunt.

“He kind of like hugged me and he was like, ‘We do this every day in practice, you can do this,’” Marshall said. “I didn’t even know where I was kicking from to be honest with you. I walked out there and I asked ‘Where are we at?’ and he just says, ‘Right here.’”

Coach Melvin Cunningham knew all week that the game against Nelsonville-York may come down to the kicking game, and even saw a change in Marshall throughout the week.

“Usually we know where we want her kicking from, this week was a special week for her and she was kicking 40 yard field goals over the course of the week and that’s something she hadn’t done,” Cunningham said. “When the snap happened, I watched the hold being put on the block and when it come after her foot, I already turned around. We won.”

“I knew that I kicked it and the next thing I knew I was being carried down the field,” Marshall said.

With the kick, Marshall lifted the Dragons to the fourth round of the OHSAA Region 23 playoffs. Fairland will host Coal Grove on Oct. 31.

