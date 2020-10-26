Governor Andy Beshear gives recommendations to red counties

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WSAZ) - Counties listed as red on Kentucky’s COVID-19 metrics map received “Red Zone Recommendations” from Governor Andy Beshear Monday afternoon.

The governor said as of Monday, the state has more red counties than ever.

When a county is listed as red, districts must stop in-person learning until the county goes down to yellow on the map.

The recommendations include:

Employers allow employees to work from home when possible

Non critical government offices to operate virtually

Reduce in-person shopping: order online or curbside pickup

Order take-out: avoid dining in restaurants or bars

Prioritize businesses that follow and enforce mask mandate and other guidelines

Reschedule, postpone or cancel public and private events

Do not host or attend gatherings of any size

Avoid non-essential activities outside of your home

Reduce overall activity and contacts, and follow existing guidance, including 10 steps to defeat COVID-19

The governor said he made these recommendations to keep residents safe and to allow kids to return to school.

