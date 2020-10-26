Governor Andy Beshear gives recommendations to red counties
Published: Oct. 26, 2020 at 4:38 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WSAZ) - Counties listed as red on Kentucky’s COVID-19 metrics map received “Red Zone Recommendations” from Governor Andy Beshear Monday afternoon.
The governor said as of Monday, the state has more red counties than ever.
When a county is listed as red, districts must stop in-person learning until the county goes down to yellow on the map.
The recommendations include:
- Employers allow employees to work from home when possible
- Non critical government offices to operate virtually
- Reduce in-person shopping: order online or curbside pickup
- Order take-out: avoid dining in restaurants or bars
- Prioritize businesses that follow and enforce mask mandate and other guidelines
- Reschedule, postpone or cancel public and private events
- Do not host or attend gatherings of any size
- Avoid non-essential activities outside of your home
- Reduce overall activity and contacts, and follow existing guidance, including 10 steps to defeat COVID-19
The governor said he made these recommendations to keep residents safe and to allow kids to return to school.
