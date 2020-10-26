Herd Releases CUSA Hoops Schedule

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – Conference USA released the updated 2021 C-USA men’s basketball conference schedule Monday after announcing changes to the format of the schedule and conference tournament last week. This year’s schedule will feature each team hosting four opponents for a two-game series and traveling to four different opponents for a two-game series, while playing a home-and-home with a rival to limit exposure to COVID-19 during travel this season.

The Herd opens up conference play at Louisiana Tech on Dec. 31 and Jan. 2, before hosting Charlotte for its first home series on Jan. 7 and Jan. 9. Marshall’s other road series include FIU (Jan. 21 and Jan. 23), Old Dominion (Feb. 4 and Feb. 6) and Rice (Feb. 18 and Feb. 20) with the home series coming against Florida Atlantic (Jan. 28 and Jan. 30), Middle Tennessee (Feb. 11 and Feb. 13) and closing out the season with North Texas (Feb. 25 and Feb. 27). The home-and-home with Western Kentucky will take place in mid-January as MU travels to Bowling Green on Jan. 13 and the Hilltoppers come to Huntington on Jan. 16.

Marshall finished the 2019-20 season with an 86-78 victory over UTEP in the first round of the 2020 C-USA Championship before the rest of the tournament was canceled due to COVID-19.

