Nearly 100 people arrested and over 70 illegal firearms seized

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Nearly 100 people have been arrested in an operation involving the US Marshals Service.

US Attorney Mike Stuart and US Marshal Michael Baylous were joined by federal, state and local law enforcement operations for the press conference Monday afternoon.

Operations with the U.S. Marshals Service Cops United Felony Fugitive Enforcement Division (CUFFED) Task force, the Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco and Firearms (ATF), West Virginia State Police, West Virginia Department of Corrections, the Cabell County Sheriff’s Office, Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office, Putnam County Sheriff’s Office, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, Roane County Sheriff’s Office, Mercer County Sheriff’s Office, Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office, Charleston Police Department, Huntington Police Department, Princeton Police Department, Barboursville Police Department, Beckley Police Department, Milton Police Department, Ravenwood Police Department and Ironton Police Department agreed to support a 30 day operation called “Operation Triple Beam.” It started in March and is a US Marshal initiative that targets and arrested violent fugitives and those with gang or organized crime ties. Officials named their operation “Triple Beam: Operation Double Impact” because initially focused on high crime areas in Huntington and Charleston. The COVID-19 pandemic caused them to halt operations after two weeks.

Officials decided to move their operations to the Bluefield/Beckley area.

At the end of September, Operation Double Impact concluded. During this operation, they arrested 98 people, including five gang members and three accused murderers, seized 74 illegal firearms and all violent criminals are now back in the justice system. Officials also seized several drugs including meth, heroin and marijuana. Three abducted children from California were also recovered.

Some of the arrests include Dimitrias Malone. He was arrested for a shooting in January 2016 in Charleston. He was arrested on September 3.

Kymonie Davis was also arrested. He was involved in a mass shooting at a hookah bar in Huntington on New Year’s Eve. He was arrested in August.

On September 15, Samuel Hunter, from California, and his associate Joseph Limon were charged in kidnapping Hunter’s three young children after a parental custody dispute. Both were arrested in Beckley.

This is a developing story.

