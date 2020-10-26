Advertisement

Nearly 100 people arrested and over 70 illegal firearms seized

US Attorney Mike Stuart and US Marshal Michael Baylous were joined by federal, state and local law enforcement operations for the press conference Monday afternoon.
US Attorney Mike Stuart and US Marshal Michael Baylous were joined by federal, state and local law enforcement operations for the press conference Monday afternoon.(WSAZ)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Oct. 26, 2020 at 2:30 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Nearly 100 people have been arrested in an operation involving the US Marshals Service.

US Attorney Mike Stuart and US Marshal Michael Baylous were joined by federal, state and local law enforcement operations for the press conference Monday afternoon.

Operations with the U.S. Marshals Service Cops United Felony Fugitive Enforcement Division (CUFFED) Task force, the Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco and Firearms (ATF), West Virginia State Police, West Virginia Department of Corrections, the Cabell County Sheriff’s Office, Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office, Putnam County Sheriff’s Office, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, Roane County Sheriff’s Office, Mercer County Sheriff’s Office, Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office, Charleston Police Department, Huntington Police Department, Princeton Police Department, Barboursville Police Department, Beckley Police Department, Milton Police Department, Ravenwood Police Department and Ironton Police Department agreed to support a 30 day operation called “Operation Triple Beam.” It started in March and is a US Marshal initiative that targets and arrested violent fugitives and those with gang or organized crime ties. Officials named their operation “Triple Beam: Operation Double Impact” because initially focused on high crime areas in Huntington and Charleston. The COVID-19 pandemic caused them to halt operations after two weeks.

Officials decided to move their operations to the Bluefield/Beckley area.

At the end of September, Operation Double Impact concluded. During this operation, they arrested 98 people, including five gang members and three accused murderers, seized 74 illegal firearms and all violent criminals are now back in the justice system. Officials also seized several drugs including meth, heroin and marijuana. Three abducted children from California were also recovered.

Some of the arrests include Dimitrias Malone. He was arrested for a shooting in January 2016 in Charleston. He was arrested on September 3.

Kymonie Davis was also arrested. He was involved in a mass shooting at a hookah bar in Huntington on New Year’s Eve. He was arrested in August.

On September 15, Samuel Hunter, from California, and his associate Joseph Limon were charged in kidnapping Hunter’s three young children after a parental custody dispute. Both were arrested in Beckley.

This is a developing story.

Keep checking the WSAZ App for the latest information.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Trump charges into battleground states despite rising virus

Updated: 19 minutes ago
|
By ZEKE MILLER, ALEXANDRA JAFFE and KEVIN FREKING
The final days of the campaign are crystalizing the starkly different approaches Trump and Biden have taken to address the worst public health crisis in a century — with risks for each candidate.

Local

UPDATE | Two suffer burns in house fire

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
It happened on the 3000 block of Railroad Avenue.

Local

Trial pushed back for man police say was involved in a murder, carjacking and shooting

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
Derennen is facing a number of charges including first degree murder and first degree robbery.

Local

More than 100 survivors rescued in Ohio anti-human trafficking sting

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Chad Hedrick
Attorney General Dave Yost says the sting lead to the arrest of 177 people in what he calls the largest statewide anti-human trafficking operation in the state of Ohio.

Latest News

Local

One COVID-19 related death in West Virginia

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
According to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources, as of 10:00 a.m., October 26, 2020, there have been 734,967 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 22,223 total cases and 424 deaths.

Local

Elementary school closes due to water main break

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
Students are asked to log into their Google classroom for assignments.

Local

UPDATE | Polling location closed due to worker testing positive for COVID-19

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
Officials say it will reopen Tuesday after the polling site can be sanitized properly and so they can get new poll workers.

Local

Deputies looking for man possibly involved in shooting

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
It happened Monday morning at 3:50 in the 12-hundred block of Green Ridge Road.

Local

Fairland wins off of last second field goal by homecoming queen

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By John Lowe
The Dragons had a little help from some royalty.

Local

Bob Murray, Founder of Murray Energy, dead at 80

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By WDTV News Staff
Bob Murray, founder and former president and CEO of Murray Energy, died Sunday at the age of 80.