Advertisement

No one hurt after car crashes through church

The Pomeroy Fire Dept. says the car went over a concrete parking divider, and into the church.
The Pomeroy Fire Dept. says the car went over a concrete parking divider, and into the church.(wsaz)
By Chad Hedrick
Published: Oct. 25, 2020 at 8:45 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

POMEROY, Ohio (WSAZ) - A church in Pomeroy was badly damaged Sunday when a car drove through the building.

It happened on Mulberry Ave. at the intersection of Union Ave.

The Pomeroy Fire Dept. says the car went over a concrete parking divider, and into the church.

No one was inside the church when it happened. No one in the car was seriously hurt.

Crews were able to stabilize the building and board it up until repairs can be made.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Sixth death related to COVID-19 reported in Carter County

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Chad Hedrick
The health department confirmed the death in a Facebook post Sunday evening.

News

Kanawha County Schools going remote due to COVID-19

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
This comes after more cases of COVID-19 are reported in the schools.

Local

16 quarantined after positive COVID case at Cabell County school

Updated: 3 hours ago
A positive case of COVD-19 at Village of Barboursville Elementary School has forced 16 others to quarantine after being in contact.

Local

Additional 2,300 cases of COVID-19 reported in Ohio

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Chad Hedrick
The Ohio Dept. of Health says 2,309 new cases were reported, bringing the total case number to 198,115.

Latest News

Local

Kentucky shatters record for weekly cases of COVID-19

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Chad Hedrick
Gov. Andy Beshear says in the last seven days, 9,335 new positive cases of the virus have been recorded. The previous high was 7,675 set the week of Oct. 5-11.

Local

More than 200,000 early and absentee votes cast in West Virginia

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Chad Hedrick
According to the Secretary of State’s office, 205,572 of the 1,266,265 registered voters in the state have already voted. That is a turnout of just over 16 percent.

Local

Three people cited after Martin County drug bust

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Marlee Pinchok
While executing a search warrant, the Martin County Sheriff's Department recovered several drugs, thousands of dollars in cash, and a gun.

Local

Drug investigation leads to arrests in Kenova, West Virginia

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Marlee Pinchok
The arrests happened Saturday evening as the two arrived in Kenova to deliver heroin.

Local

West Virginia COVID-19 update

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Marlee Pinchok
West Virginia DHHR confirms 194 new positive cases and one additional death related to the coronavirus.

Local

Elkhorn City considering restaurant tax

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By John Lowe
Restaurants may soon be required to pay a three percent tax on all food purchased by consumers.