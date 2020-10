COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSAZ) - Ohio has topped 200,000 coronavirus cases.

As of Monday, October 26, the Ohio Department of Health has reported 200,231 COVID-19 cases.

There have been 18,235 hospitalizations.

5,217 people have died since the beginning of the outbreak.

159,877 people have presumed recovered.

