One COVID-19 related death in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - One person has died in connection to the coronavirus.

According to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources, as of 10:00 a.m., October 26, 2020, there have been 734,967 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 22,223 total cases and 424 deaths.

An 87-year old female from Marshall County has died, according to the WV DHHR.

There are 5,031 active cases.

16,768 West Virginians have recovered.

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (175), Berkeley (1,534), Boone (339), Braxton (62), Brooke (214), Cabell (1,354), Calhoun (34), Clay (60), Doddridge (70), Fayette (762), Gilmer (64), Grant (188), Greenbrier (181), Hampshire (125), Hancock (214), Hardy (105), Harrison (644), Jackson (378), Jefferson (567), Kanawha (3,564), Lewis (79), Lincoln (236), Logan (748), Marion (371), Marshall (290), Mason (174), McDowell (117), Mercer (704), Mineral (212), Mingo (564), Monongalia (2,290), Monroe (241), Morgan (141), Nicholas (185), Ohio (514), Pendleton (74), Pleasants (25), Pocahontas (68), Preston (199), Putnam (842), Raleigh (761), Randolph (410), Ritchie (36), Roane (100), Summers (103), Taylor (166), Tucker (63), Tyler (32), Upshur (243), Wayne (562), Webster (29), Wetzel (171), Wirt (45), Wood (543), Wyoming (251).

