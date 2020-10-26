Polling location closed due to worker testing positive for COVID-19

NITRO, W.Va. (WSAZ) - An early voting site in Nitro is closed due to a poll worker testing positive for the coronavirus.

The polling location at the city of Nitro Police Department on 1st Avenue will be closed Monday.

Officials say it will reopen Tuesday after the polling site can be sanitized properly and so they can get new poll workers.

“We have been prepared for a situation like this. We have back-up poll workers who are ready to work in case there is a situation like this that would arise. We have seven other Early Voting sites open that a voter may go to today and cast their vote,” stated County Clerk Vera McCormick.

If you want to vote early, you can go to the Cross Lanes Sheriff’s Detachment, Belle Town Hall, St. Albans City Hall, Sissonville Library, Elkview Community Center, Marmet Town Hall or the Voter’s Registration Office.

