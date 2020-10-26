Rock Hill Schools to go fully remote

LAWRENCE COUNTY, OH (WSAZ) -- Rock Hill Local Schools will go fully remote for the next two weeks. The school district says the decision comes due to a positive case of COVID-19 among one of the bus drivers, and several quarantines as a result of that case.

The school district says it was contacted by the Lawrence County Health Department and made the decision out of an abundance of caution for the safety of both staff and students.

Teachers will still report to their classrooms during regular school hours to answer questions from students.

