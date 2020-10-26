Sixth death related to COVID-19 reported in Carter County

CARTER COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - A sixth person from Carter County has died from complications related to COVID-19.

The health department confirmed the death in a Facebook post Sunday evening.

“It saddens us to report another Covid related death today. The Carter County Health Department sends our condolences and prayers to the family,” the department said.

To date, 341 people in the county have tested positive for the virus.

Currently there are 60 isolating at home and four in the hospital.

