Surge in COVID-19 cases expected in coming months

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A national surge in COVID-19 cases is expected as temperatures drop.

Dr. Clay Marsh, West Virginia’s Coronavirus Czar, predicts the state will see a surge in cases.

“We are also seeing the number of cases is picking up dramatically,” said Dr. Marsh Friday at a press conference.

Dr. Sherri Young looks at those trends for Kanawha County. Even though hospitalizations for COVID are low in the county, Dr. Young predicts those numbers will rise as outlying community hospitals reach capacity.

“We don’t have the bed numbers but we have gotten reports that some of the beds in the smaller hospitals are filling up,” said Dr. Young.

Dr. Young says that one trend that causes a surge is colder temperatures.

“So it really isn’t a heat issue or a temperature issue but its behavioral,” said Dr. Young.

Behavioral habits she mentions is staying indoors more when temperatures drop.

Another trend that Dr. Young says she has seen is travel and community spread in the weeks following a holiday.

“After we had the first holiday this summer, Memorial Day, about two weeks after that we had so many travel related cases,” said Dr. Young.

With holidays around the corner, she urges families to keep gatherings small.

“The next 6-12 weeks is how we are going to get through the virus as many people say it is going to be the worst of the virus that we’ve seen,” said Dr. Marsh.

Health officials said what is done each day can affect COVID-19 numbers for weeks to come.

Dr. Young encourages everyone to focus on continuing to wear masks and follow the social distancing guidelines.

