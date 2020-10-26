Trial pushed back for man police say was involved in a murder, carjacking and shooting

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The trial for a man police say was involved in a murder, carjacking and officer-involved shooting has been pushed back.

Joshua Drennen’s pre-trial is set for November 10 at 1 p.m. His trial is set for November 16 at 9 a.m. It was originally scheduled for Monday, October 26.

The state was ready to proceed with the trial, but it has been delayed due to a criminal responsibility evaluation that was not completed. At the time of the hearing the state had not received the evaluation.

Therefore a continuance was requested by the defense.

Officials say they can expect evaluation results by the end of the week, but they will not be publicized. The results will be discussed in court. The defense attorney says this will determine if Drennen was mentally stable at the time of the crimes he committed.

Drennen is facing a number of charges including first degree murder and first degree robbery.

Back in February, Drennen killed a 77-year-old woman in her home in the 600 block of Georgia Street in Charleston. Police found her with blunt force trauma to the head and face and other injuries.

Police say Drennen left the murder victim’s home and hit multiple cars with an old-fashioned iron. He then attempted to enter an apartment on Washington Street, but the residents told him to leave.

Police say Drennen then went to the parking lot of the Walgreen’s where he knocked on the window of a woman’s car. That lady had pulled off the road to use her cell phone, but quickly had her window broken in by Drennen and was hit on the head several times with the iron.

Police say Drennen then dragged the woman out of her vehicle, hopped in the car and drove away. A few blocks down the road, Drennen crashed into another car and then attempted to steal that vehicle. Police say the driver of the other car protected himself by pulling out a gun, causing Drennen to run.

That’s when police caught up to Drennen, according to the criminal complaint. A Charleston Police Patrolmen attempted to stop Drennen, but before he could even get out of his car, Drennen began hitting him on the head with the iron.

The officer was unable to stop Drennen with his baton, so he pulled out his gun and shot Drennen twice. Both the patrolman and Drennen were taken to the hospital for treatment.

While being brought into the Charleston Police Department’s booking office, Drennen said, “I didn’t kill anybody. I wasn’t there. I don’t remember. I don’t remember anything.”

