Two deaths, 36 more COVID-19 cases in Kanawha County

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Two more Kanawha County residents have died in connection to COVID-19.

According to the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department, a 57-year-old male and a 63-year-old female died. This brings the total number of deaths to 105.

36 more cases have been reported, bringing the total number of cases to 3,674.

There are 780 active cases.

219 more residents have recovered. 2,789 have recovered overall.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.