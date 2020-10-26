Advertisement

WVU releases Big 12 conference slate of games

WVU will begin Big 12 games in mid-December
WVU will begin Big 12 games in mid-December(WSAZ)
Published: Oct. 26, 2020 at 4:25 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. West Virginia University Director of Athletics Shane Lyons and the Big 12 Conference have announced the 2020-21 conference men’s basketball schedule.

West Virginia will open Big 12 Conference play in December with two league games, starting with a home contest against Iowa State on Dec. 18 and a game at Kansas on Dec. 22. To start the 2021 calendar year, the Mountaineers will have a two-game trip to Oklahoma (Jan. 2) and to Oklahoma State (Jan. 4).

WVU will face Texas on Saturday, Jan. 9 in its first January home contest. The Mountaineers will close out the league schedule at home on Saturday, Feb. 27 against Kansas State.

The double round-robin format will conclude on Saturday, Feb. 27 with the following week left open for possible makeup games. The Phillips 66 Big 12 Championship is scheduled for March 10-13 in Kansas City, Missouri.

It was announced last week that WVU will play host to Florida on Saturday, Jan. 30 in the annual SEC/Big 12 Challenge.

The rest of the nonconference schedule, game times and television schedule will be announced when available.

2020-21 WVU Men’s Basketball Big 12 Conference Schedule

Day   Date       Opponent                                     Location

Fri       Dec. 18    Iowa State *                                               Morgantown, W.Va.

Tues   Dec. 22    at Kansas *                                                 Lawrence, Kan.

Sat      Jan. 2       at Oklahoma *                                          Norman, Okla.

Mon    Jan. 4       at Oklahoma State *                                Stillwater, Okla.

Sat      Jan. 9       Texas *                                                        Morgantown, W.Va.

Tues   Jan. 12     at Baylor *                                                  Waco, Texas

Sat      Jan. 16     TCU *                                                           Morgantown, W.Va.

Tues   Jan. 19     Oklahoma State *                                     Morgantown, W.Va.

Sat      Jan. 23     at Kansas State *                                      Manhattan, Kan.

Mon    Jan. 25     Texas Tech *                                               Morgantown, W.Va.

Tues   Feb. 2       at Iowa State *                                          Ames, Iowa

Sat      Feb. 6       Kansas *                                                      Morgantown, W.Va.

Tues   Feb. 9       at Texas Tech *                                          Lubbock, Texas

Sat      Feb. 13    Oklahoma *                                               Morgantown, W.Va.

Mon    Feb. 15    Baylor *                                                       Morgantown, W.Va.

Sat      Feb. 20    at Texas *                                                   Austin, Texas

Mon    Feb. 22    at TCU *                                                      Fort Worth, Texas

Sat      Feb. 27    Kansas State *                                           Morgantown, W.Va.

Wed-

Sat      Mar. 10-13 Phillips 66 Big 12 Championship            Kansas City, Mo.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Two local teams still #1 in KY HS rankings

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Jim Treacy
Pikeville and Johnson Central still ranked at the top in latest AP high school rankings

Sports

Herd Releases CUSA Hoops Schedule

Updated: 2 hours ago
Marshall basketball releases updated CUSA schedule Monday afternoon

Local

Fairland wins off of last second field goal by homecoming queen

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By John Lowe
The Dragons had a little help from some royalty.

Sports

OSU & Herd Move Up In Rankings

Updated: Oct. 25, 2020 at 2:09 PM EDT
|
By Jim Treacy
Ohio State & Marshall move higher in latest AP Top 25 rankings

Latest News

VOD Recordings

HERD BEATS FAU

Updated: Oct. 24, 2020 at 11:16 PM EDT
CW 10 p.m. newscast

Sports

Late turnover dooms WVU

Updated: Oct. 24, 2020 at 9:13 PM EDT
|
By Jim Treacy
WVU loses to Texas Tech Saturday night

Sports

Marshall improves to 5-0

Updated: Oct. 24, 2020 at 8:51 PM EDT
|
By Jim Treacy
Herd beats Florida Atlantic

Sports

Kentucky sputters, Missouri tops the Cats 20-10

Updated: Oct. 24, 2020 at 7:34 PM EDT
|
By Alex Walker
Missouri snaps its 5-game losing streak in this series.

Local

New school map; 1 county red and 7 orange

Updated: Oct. 24, 2020 at 5:06 PM EDT
|
By Kim Rafferty
5 counties will transition to remote learning in West Virginia

Sports

OSU wins Big 10 opener

Updated: Oct. 24, 2020 at 4:59 PM EDT
|
By Associated Press
Ohio State pulls away from Nebraska in 2nd half to get first win of 2020