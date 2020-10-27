Advertisement

16 new COVID-19 cases in Scioto County

Sixteen new cases are reported in Scioto County, Ohio.
Sixteen new cases are reported in Scioto County, Ohio.(MGN)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Oct. 27, 2020 at 5:27 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) – Sixteen new COVID-19 cases are reported in Scioto County.

The Scioto County and Portsmouth City health departments made that announcement Tuesday, saying it brings the county total to 970 cases since the pandemic started.

Of those cases, 629 have recovered while 329 remain active.

The cases have ranged from 15 months to 97 years old.

There have been 12 deaths.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Putnam County Schools estimate virtual learning students for next quarter

Updated: moments ago
|
By Kim Rafferty
At the nine-week mark, students can change their registration from virtual to in-person or vice-versa.

Video

How to make your own Halloween candy chute

Updated: 32 minutes ago
How to make your own Halloween candy chute

Video

Smith Academy of Salon Professionals on First Look at Four

Updated: 35 minutes ago
Smith Academy of Salon Professionals on First Look at Four

Video

Huntington city workers testing out snow treatment equipment

Updated: 38 minutes ago
Huntington city workers testing out snow treatment equipment

Latest News

Local

2 more COVID-19 deaths in Boyd County

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
The county also announced 11 new cases, ranging from a 9-year-old girl to an 89-year-old man.

News

Huntington Public Works Department prepares for winter

Updated: 1 hour ago
Snow plows left the Street Division Building in the morning for the first time in months.

Local

Transportation worker for Cabell County Schools tests positive for COVID-19

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
Two people at South Side Elementary and Huntington High School have been asked to quarantine.

Local

Polling location reopens after worker tested COVID-19 positive

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Chaelesse Delpleche
The positive case came from a poll worker at the Nitro Police Department.

Local

Marshall University releases plans for Spring semester

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
Marshall University has announced its plans for the Spring semester.

Local

Trick-or-treat rescheduled to Saturday in Ashland

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
Ashland Board of Commissioners say it's due to the threat of rain on Thursday.