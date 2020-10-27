16 new COVID-19 cases in Scioto County

SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) – Sixteen new COVID-19 cases are reported in Scioto County.

The Scioto County and Portsmouth City health departments made that announcement Tuesday, saying it brings the county total to 970 cases since the pandemic started.

Of those cases, 629 have recovered while 329 remain active.

The cases have ranged from 15 months to 97 years old.

There have been 12 deaths.

