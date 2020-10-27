2 more COVID-19 deaths in Boyd County

BOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) – Two more COVID-19 deaths are reported in Boyd County.

The Boyd County Emergency Operations Center said Tuesday that the latest victims were a 91-year-old woman and an 83-year-old man.

The county also announced 11 new cases, ranging from a 9-year-old girl to an 89-year-old man.

Overall, the county has had 705 cases, 502 which have recovered.

There have been 24 deaths total.

