2 more COVID-19 deaths in Boyd County

Two more deaths from the novel coronavirus are reported in Boyd County, Kentucky.
Two more deaths from the novel coronavirus are reported in Boyd County, Kentucky.(AP)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Oct. 27, 2020 at 5:09 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) – Two more COVID-19 deaths are reported in Boyd County.

The Boyd County Emergency Operations Center said Tuesday that the latest victims were a 91-year-old woman and an 83-year-old man.

The county also announced 11 new cases, ranging from a 9-year-old girl to an 89-year-old man.

Overall, the county has had 705 cases, 502 which have recovered.

There have been 24 deaths total.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

