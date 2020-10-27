3G weather for sure!

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -Gloomfest awaits Zeta for a break

Don’t attempt to look up the concocted term “gloomfest”. In the weatherman’s vernacular it is merely a contrived way to describe the weather for the past 3 days…make that 4 as Tuesday’s skies will again favor the grey in life over the blue.

With a cool north breeze set to blow, if just lightly, on Tuesday a 4th straight overcast day will dawn. Some patchy mist or spray can fall from the clouds and dangle overhead in an otherwise quiet day ahead. There is the chance of a passing morning-early afternoon shower north of I-64.

When Wednesday’s winds turn-around from the south again, the warmest air of the week will channel back in. Assuming the sun make at least a cameo appearance, highs will aim for 70.

Thursday will offer a good soaker like we haven’t seen this fall with enough rain to knock down plenty of leaves and clog up some storm drains. These rains will come courtesy of the remains of Hurricane Zeta passing through. A good inch (or more in OHIO, N KY) will keep the fire risk low (it is now peak season) and the mild count high (hay fever sufferers take your antihistamine as prescribed by your doctor.

Chillier and drier air will arrive Friday 4eading to an Hallows eve which will start with frost, feature warming and finish with a flourish of sunshine. Highs in the 50s with Trick or Treat readings falling thru the 40s.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.