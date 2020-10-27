Advertisement

3G weather for sure!

Grey, glum and gloomy
Jackson Square in Clarksburg
Jackson Square in Clarksburg(wdtv)
By Tony Cavalier
Published: Oct. 26, 2020 at 8:44 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -Gloomfest awaits Zeta for a break

Don’t attempt to look up the concocted term “gloomfest”. In the weatherman’s vernacular it is merely a contrived way to describe the weather for the past 3 days…make that 4 as Tuesday’s skies will again favor the grey in life over the blue.

With a cool north breeze set to blow, if just lightly, on Tuesday a 4th straight overcast day will dawn. Some patchy mist or spray can fall from the clouds and dangle overhead in an otherwise quiet day ahead. There is the chance of a passing morning-early afternoon shower north of I-64.

When Wednesday’s winds turn-around from the south again, the warmest air of the week will channel back in. Assuming the sun make at least a cameo appearance, highs will aim for 70.

Thursday will offer a good soaker like we haven’t seen this fall with enough rain to knock down plenty of leaves and clog up some storm drains. These rains will come courtesy of the remains of Hurricane Zeta passing through. A good inch (or more in OHIO, N KY) will keep the fire risk low (it is now peak season) and the mild count high (hay fever sufferers take your antihistamine as prescribed by your doctor.

Chillier and drier air will arrive Friday 4eading to an Hallows eve which will start with frost, feature warming and finish with a flourish of sunshine. Highs in the 50s with Trick or Treat readings falling thru the 40s.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

First Warning Forecast | Gloom Alert This Week

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Drew Narsutis
Following a weekend characterized by clouds, cool temperatures, and occasional rain showers, the start of the upcoming work week will continue to see plentiful cloud cover, although temperatures will make an effort to warm up through mid-week before crashing down again. Rain chances will be spotty at first before becoming more widespread by mid-week.

Weather

First Warning Forecast

Updated: 13 hours ago

Forecast

First Warning Forecast | October’s dreary side emerges

Updated: Oct. 24, 2020 at 6:51 PM EDT
|
By Andy Chilian
In what has been a month with its fair share of sunny and warm days, October is now demonstrating that dull and cool days are definitely possible this time of year. Much of the week ahead will see plentiful cloud cover, chances for rain, and cooler temperatures (though in reality, closer to normal). There is hope that Halloween may not play any tricks with the weather this year and start to show signs of improving conditions.

Forecast

First Warning Forecast | Dreary weekend ahead

Updated: Oct. 24, 2020 at 7:53 AM EDT
|
By Andy Chilian
The past few weekends have traded back and forth between nice and not-so-nice conditions. This weekend will be one of the “not-so-nice” ones as clouds dominate, temperatures stay cool, and rain chances stick around. In fact, cool temperatures with persistent clouds and rain chances will essentially be the theme through much of the upcoming work week.

Latest News

Forecast

Weekend weather changes

Updated: Oct. 23, 2020 at 9:19 PM EDT
|
By Tony Cavalier
The Indian Summer warmth of mid-autumn is about to succumb to the chilling breezes of a damp fall north wind. Tony spotlights the change to glum and gloomy!

Forecast

First Warning Forecast | Friday brings last day of sunshine, warmth

Updated: Oct. 23, 2020 at 7:50 AM EDT
|
By Andy Chilian
Unseasonable, summerlike warmth will last for one more day on Friday before a strong cold front pushes through Friday night that brings a big dive in temperatures for the weekend. Sunshine will also be replaced by more cloud cover and increasing rain chances in the days ahead.

Weather

Tony's Thursday night forecast and look ahead

Updated: Oct. 22, 2020 at 10:55 PM EDT
Chief meteorologist Tony Cavalier says one more summer-like day is on tap before it feels more like fall Saturday.

Forecast

Friday warmth ends nice spell

Updated: Oct. 22, 2020 at 10:09 PM EDT
|
By Tony Cavalier
Indian summer warmth will close out the work and school week. Then changes will arrive for the weekend. Tony headlines the cooler tailgate weather ahead.

Forecast

First Warning Forecast | Unseasonable warmth continues

Updated: Oct. 22, 2020 at 8:32 AM EDT
|
By Andy Chilian
The “Indian Summer” rolls on through the end of the work week as temperatures stay well above average. This will end by the start of the weekend after a cold front moves through Friday night. Then, temperatures will see more rises and falls for next week, along with several opportunities for showers.

Weather

Tony's Wednesday night forecast and look ahead

Updated: Oct. 21, 2020 at 10:49 PM EDT
Chief meteorologist Tony Cavalier says summer in October will continue at least a couple more days this week.