82 counties in Ohio are considered high incident with COVID-19

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSAZ) - Over 2,500 new cases of coronavirus have been reported in Ohio.

According to the Ohio Department of Health, there are 202,740 total cases of COVID-19 as of October 27.

5,239 people have died in connection to the coronavirus. 22 were reported within the last 24 hours.

Governor Mike DeWine says 82 of Ohio Counties are now classified as high incidence spread counties. Six are not. Incidence means the county has had more than 100 cases over 100,000 residents within the last two weeks. Governor DeWine says it shows you how quickly the virus is transmitting in communities.

The governor says the high number of cases is caused by community spread.

He says if you’re a high incident county, you should do the following: reconsider hosting or attending gatherings of any size, cancel events, don’t go to Halloween parties, wear masks inside and outside when you cannot social distance and stay home if you are not well.

198 additional people have been hospitalized since Monday. There have been 18,433 hospitalizations since the pandemic began.

161,704 people are presumed recovered.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.