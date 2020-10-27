Black Eagles still #1 in WV Class AAA
Cabell Midland is a close 2nd in latest rankings
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WSAZ) - With two more regular season games to go, the South Charleston Black Eagles retained the top spot in the latest WVSSAC computer rankings. They are slightly ahead of Cabell Midland as those two teams are the last remaining unbeaten teams in Class AAA. Sissonville is the number one team in Class AA while Doddridge County is ranked #1 in Class A. The top 16 teams make the playoffs when they begin in mid-November. Here are the top 16 teams in each class.
Class AAA
1. South Charleston
2. Cabell Midland
3. Martinsburg
4. Musselman
5. Wheeling Park
6. Spring Valley
7. Bridgeport
8. Spring Mills
9. Parkersburg
10. George Washington
11. Princeton
12. Ripley
13. John Marshall
14. Hurricane
15. Greenbrier East
16. Morgantown
Class AA
1. Sissonville
2. Bluefield
3. Frankfort
4. Oak Glen
5. Liberty Raleigh
6. Fairmont Sr.
7. Keyser
8. North Marion
9. Robert C. Byrd
10. Poca
11. Clay County
12. Elkins
13. Braxton County
14. Independence
15. Point Pleasant
16. Liberty Harrison
Class A
1. Doddridge County
2. Greenbrier West
3. Tug Valley
4. Williamstown
4. St. Mary’s
6. Midland Trail
7. East Hardy
7. Buffalo
9. Tygarts Valley
10. Petersburg
11. Pendleton County
11. Tolsia
13. Ritchie County
14. Clay Batelle
15. Wirt County
15. Summers County
