Advertisement

Black Eagles still #1 in WV Class AAA

Cabell Midland is a close 2nd in latest rankings
South Charleston is the #1 team in Class AAA football again this week
South Charleston is the #1 team in Class AAA football again this week(WSAZ/Andrew Colegrove)
By Jim Treacy
Published: Oct. 27, 2020 at 3:37 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WSAZ) - With two more regular season games to go, the South Charleston Black Eagles retained the top spot in the latest WVSSAC computer rankings. They are slightly ahead of Cabell Midland as those two teams are the last remaining unbeaten teams in Class AAA. Sissonville is the number one team in Class AA while Doddridge County is ranked #1 in Class A. The top 16 teams make the playoffs when they begin in mid-November. Here are the top 16 teams in each class.

Class AAA

1. South Charleston

2. Cabell Midland

3. Martinsburg

4. Musselman

5. Wheeling Park

6. Spring Valley

7. Bridgeport

8. Spring Mills

9. Parkersburg

10. George Washington

11. Princeton

12. Ripley

13. John Marshall

14. Hurricane

15. Greenbrier East

16. Morgantown

Class AA

1. Sissonville

2. Bluefield

3. Frankfort

4. Oak Glen

5. Liberty Raleigh

6. Fairmont Sr.

7. Keyser

8. North Marion

9. Robert C. Byrd

10. Poca

11. Clay County

12. Elkins

13. Braxton County

14. Independence

15. Point Pleasant

16. Liberty Harrison

Class A

1. Doddridge County

2. Greenbrier West

3. Tug Valley

4. Williamstown

4. St. Mary’s

6. Midland Trail

7. East Hardy

7. Buffalo

9. Tygarts Valley

10. Petersburg

11. Pendleton County

11. Tolsia

13. Ritchie County

14. Clay Batelle

15. Wirt County

15. Summers County

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Marshall FIU football game postponed

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
The Thundering Herd and Panthers were scheduled to play Friday night at 7 p.m. in Miami.

Sports

Tough losses forAshland & Russell in Elite 8

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Jim Treacy
Soccer season ends for Ashland boys and Russell girls in Elite 8

VOD Recordings

KY HS SOCCER MATCHES

Updated: 17 hours ago
CW 10 p.m. newscast

Sports

WVU releases Big 12 conference slate of games

Updated: Oct. 26, 2020 at 4:25 PM EDT
WVU hoops starts Big 12 games December 18th

Latest News

Sports

Two local teams still #1 in KY HS rankings

Updated: Oct. 26, 2020 at 4:06 PM EDT
|
By Jim Treacy
Pikeville and Johnson Central still ranked at the top in latest AP high school rankings

Sports

Herd Releases CUSA Hoops Schedule

Updated: Oct. 26, 2020 at 3:34 PM EDT
Marshall basketball releases updated CUSA schedule Monday afternoon

Local

Fairland wins off of last second field goal by homecoming queen

Updated: Oct. 25, 2020 at 10:41 PM EDT
|
By John Lowe
The Dragons had a little help from some royalty.

Sports

OSU & Herd Move Up In Rankings

Updated: Oct. 25, 2020 at 2:09 PM EDT
|
By Jim Treacy
Ohio State & Marshall move higher in latest AP Top 25 rankings

VOD Recordings

HERD BEATS FAU

Updated: Oct. 24, 2020 at 11:16 PM EDT
CW 10 p.m. newscast

Sports

Late turnover dooms WVU

Updated: Oct. 24, 2020 at 9:13 PM EDT
|
By Jim Treacy
WVU loses to Texas Tech Saturday night