Black Eagles still #1 in WV Class AAA

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WSAZ) - With two more regular season games to go, the South Charleston Black Eagles retained the top spot in the latest WVSSAC computer rankings. They are slightly ahead of Cabell Midland as those two teams are the last remaining unbeaten teams in Class AAA. Sissonville is the number one team in Class AA while Doddridge County is ranked #1 in Class A. The top 16 teams make the playoffs when they begin in mid-November. Here are the top 16 teams in each class.

Class AAA

1. South Charleston

2. Cabell Midland

3. Martinsburg

4. Musselman

5. Wheeling Park

6. Spring Valley

7. Bridgeport

8. Spring Mills

9. Parkersburg

10. George Washington

11. Princeton

12. Ripley

13. John Marshall

14. Hurricane

15. Greenbrier East

16. Morgantown

Class AA

1. Sissonville

2. Bluefield

3. Frankfort

4. Oak Glen

5. Liberty Raleigh

6. Fairmont Sr.

7. Keyser

8. North Marion

9. Robert C. Byrd

10. Poca

11. Clay County

12. Elkins

13. Braxton County

14. Independence

15. Point Pleasant

16. Liberty Harrison

Class A

1. Doddridge County

2. Greenbrier West

3. Tug Valley

4. Williamstown

4. St. Mary’s

6. Midland Trail

7. East Hardy

7. Buffalo

9. Tygarts Valley

10. Petersburg

11. Pendleton County

11. Tolsia

13. Ritchie County

14. Clay Batelle

15. Wirt County

15. Summers County

