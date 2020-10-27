DECISION 2020 | Election Security

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The final day to cast your vote in the 2020 General Election is one week away.

“Whenever you increase the absentee ballot process you increase the opportunities for either fraud or irregularities to occur,” said West Virginia Secretary of State Mac Warner.

West Virginians are able to vote absentee in this election due to COVID-19. The deadline to request your ballot is Wednesday, Oct. 28. Those returning their absentee ballots, must have their ballots postmarked by Election Day (Nov. 3).

Absentee ballots can be tracked online through the portal found here.

“We are allowing people to vote, and that is our military overseas and citizens with disabilities can vote electronically," Warner said. "West Virginia is leading the nation in that regard, that’s why I say West Virginia has more options to vote than any other state.”

Data as of Oct. 27, 2020:

Statewide absentee ballots requested: 149,115

Statewide absentee ballots cast: 114,059

Statewide early voting total: 126,147

Registered voters: 1,268,460

Warner spoke with WSAZ ahead of the upcoming election regarding security surrounding this year’s results.

He says primary election results were actually released earlier than normal because so many people voted absentee, thanks to the request of local county clerks who asked to have the rule changed which allowed them to process, not count, the absentee ballots during the early voting period.

Clerks are able to check the registration, making sure the person sending in the absentee ballot is actually registered to vote and they will verify signatures.

He still believes that in-person voting on Nov. 3 is the most secure way to cast your vote, but says he wants everyone to feel safe when doing their civic duty. According to Warner, there is a 4 percent chance a ballot won’t make it to it’s destination in time.

“If you put it in the mailbox but it doesn’t get postmarked, now somebody else gets to decide if your vote counts,” Warner said.

If you have requested an absentee ballot but decide to vote in-person, bring the absentee ballot with you to your polling place, so they can cancel that ballot. Otherwise you will be given a provisional ballot and your actual vote may not be counted for several days.

“Here in West Virginia we had a statewide race that was decided by 167 votes,” Warner said. “We had 10,000 provisional ballots across the state due to the increased use of the absentee process, so we couldn’t provide official results until a week or two later.”

Early voting ends on Oct. 31.

Poll workers are still needed in several counties. If you’re interested, you should reach out to your county clerk’s office.

The Election Anti-Fraud Task Force is made up of members from the Attorney General’s Office, State Police, the FBI and other agencies. During the primary election, a postal worker from West Virginia altered absentee ballot applications.

“They had investigators on that very quickly,” Warner said. “Within a matter of days they had the culprit. They had a confession, they went to conviction, now he has a federal conviction for tampering with a federal election.”

To report any election fraud or tampering, contact the toll free phone line: 877-FRAUD-WV (877-372-8688).

