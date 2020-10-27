Advertisement

Eight COVID-19 deaths in West Virginia

Coronavirus in West Virginia
Coronavirus in West Virginia(AP Images)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Oct. 27, 2020 at 10:04 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Eight people have died in connection to COVID-19.

According to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources, as of 10:00 a.m., October 27, 2020, there have been 742,191 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 22,706 total cases and 432 deaths.

The deaths include a 79-year old male from Upshur County, an 89-year old male from Cabell County, a 79-year old female from Cabell County, a 57-year old male from Kanawha County, an 83-year old male from Fayette County, an 87-year old female from Jefferson County, an 83-year old female from Cabell County, and a 54-year old male from Raleigh County.

There are 4,428 active cases.

17,846 people have recovered.

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (182), Berkeley (1,569), Boone (352), Braxton (63), Brooke (219), Cabell (1,396), Calhoun (35), Clay (61), Doddridge (70), Fayette (766), Gilmer (64), Grant (191), Greenbrier (194), Hampshire (127), Hancock (219), Hardy (106), Harrison (648), Jackson (385), Jefferson (580), Kanawha (3,624), Lewis (82), Lincoln (244), Logan (751), Marion (377), Marshall (316), Mason (175), McDowell (120), Mercer (732), Mineral (218), Mingo (574), Monongalia (2,298), Monroe (249), Morgan (147), Nicholas (182), Ohio (528), Pendleton (74), Pleasants (27), Pocahontas (69), Preston (199), Putnam (863), Raleigh (780), Randolph (412), Ritchie (36), Roane (106), Summers (109), Taylor (166), Tucker (63), Tyler (32), Upshur (257), Wayne (580), Webster (29), Wetzel (173), Wirt (51), Wood (580), Wyoming (256).

