Elementary school to reopen, middle and high school to stay remote

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - Rock Hill Elementary School will reopen for in-person instruction.

According to the school district, the elementary school will open back up on Thursday, October 29. WSAZ reported on Monday that the entire district switched to remote learning due to a positive COVID-19 case.

The high school and middle school will stay on remote instruction until November 9.

Buses will run as close to normal as possible.

The district says all cooperative units at the elementary and middle school, along with county cooperative units at the Board Office and High school will reopen on Thursday.

