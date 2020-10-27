Advertisement

Employee with Public Works Department’s Street Division tests positive for COVID-19

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Oct. 27, 2020 at 1:42 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - An employee with the city of Huntington’s Public Works Department’s Street Division has tested positive for the coronavirus.

According to the city of Huntington officials, 13 other employees have been told to quarantine for 14 days. This is part of the guidance from the Cabell-Huntington Health Department.

Services with the Street Division will be delayed as a result of the positive case and quarantines.

Officials say there won’t be any delays in the household garbage pickup or street paving. That’s performed by a contracted company.

“Our utmost concern is for the health and welfare of our employees,” Mayor Steve Williams said. “These actions are following protocols from trusted public health officials to ensure the safety of our employees and the public and also to ensure this does not become a super-spreader event.”

