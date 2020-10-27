Governor Beshear announces more than $2 million in additional grant funding for EKY communities

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - For the second day in a row, Gov. Andy Beshear and other officials held a news conference Tuesday to announce more funding for communities in Eastern Kentucky.

You can watch it below:

During the news conference, the governor announced millions of dollars in funding, both from the Appalachian Regional Commission and from the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet for projects in several areas in the mountains.

“These projects will encourage much needed economic growth in Eastern Kentucky,” said Gov. Beshear. “Our administration is committed to Eastern Kentucky and helping it reach economic parity with the rest of the state. These ARC investments will build a stronger economy, provide good jobs and create real opportunity for our Eastern Kentucky families.”

One East Kentucky, based in Paintsville, will use more than $1 million to institute a business retention and expansion program to recruit new industry to the region. The program will serve 300 businesses in 12 communities, retain 250 jobs, create 1,500 new jobs and leverage $60 million in private investment.

In Whitesburg, officials will use $500,000 to replace two water storage tanks, increasing capacity by 25,000 gallons and provide better service to 637 homes and 322 businesses.

In McCreary County, the local water district will receive $444,940 to improve its wastewater collection system. Once the project is completed, service will improve to 860 homes and 240 businesses.

Big Sandy Community and Technical College was awarded $124,654 to use for its Industrial Maintenance Technology and Welding Capacity Expansion project in Pike County. The project will add multiple tools, including new welding stations, downdraft workbenches and industrial ventilation to the lab on the Pikeville campus.

Governor Beshear also announced more than $9 million will go to 30 communities across the state to improve local streets and roads.

Bell, Johnson, Lawrence and Pike County will receive some of those funds. You can see where the money in those counties is going and what it will be used for below.

