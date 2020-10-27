Governor reports highest number of new COIVD-19 cases for a Tuesday

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WSAZ) - Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear says they are reporting the highest number of new coronavirus cases for a Tuesday.

1,786 cases have been reported as of October 27. According to Kentucky Public Health, 99,637 cases have been reported since the start of the pandemic.

There have been 18 additional deaths related to the coronavirus. 1,428 Kentuckians have died since the beginning of the outbreak.

18,045 residents have recovered from the virus.

