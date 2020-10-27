Advertisement

Harley-Davidson unveils its first electric bicycle

Serial 1 will be a joint venture with investors. Harley-Davidson will be a minority shareholder
The new Harley-Davidson ebike will be on the market in the first half of next year.
The new Harley-Davidson ebike will be on the market in the first half of next year.(Source: Serial 1, CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Oct. 27, 2020 at 5:53 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Harley-Davidson is trying to electrify its appeal to younger riders by starting an ebike brand.

The iconic motorcycle company revealed the first images of its future electric bike on Tuesday. It’s called Serial 1.

The bike will have a mid-mounted engine that kicks in when the rider turns the pedals.

Top speed will be limited to either 20 or 28 mph, due to ebike regulations.

Harley has been having a rough ride in its motorcycle branch, whose profits have declined for six years.

The company then took a heavy hit from the pandemic, even though it says that its profits rose over the past three months.

Serial 1 will be a joint venture with investors. Harley-Davidson will be a minority shareholder.

The new ebike will be on the market in the first half of next year.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Roane County EMS relying on new levy passage

Updated: seconds ago

National Politics

Post office: Get your ballots in the mail now

Updated: moments ago
|
By CNN staff
For most states, the deadline to receive mail-in ballots is Election Day.

Local

Putnam County Schools estimate virtual learning students for next quarter

Updated: 5 minutes ago
|
By Kim Rafferty
At the nine-week mark, students can change their registration from virtual to in-person or vice-versa.

National

Voters in some states unable to cast early ballots in person

Updated: 7 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
That is raising concerns about heavy crowds on Nov. 3 amid a renewed spread of the coronavirus.

National Politics

Social media CEOs to face grilling from Republican senators

Updated: 19 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The Senate Commerce Committee has summoned Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey, Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg and Google’s Sundar Pichai to testify for a hearing Wednesday.

Latest News

Video

How to make your own Halloween candy chute

Updated: 33 minutes ago
How to make your own Halloween candy chute

Video

Smith Academy of Salon Professionals on First Look at Four

Updated: 36 minutes ago
Smith Academy of Salon Professionals on First Look at Four

Video

Huntington city workers testing out snow treatment equipment

Updated: 39 minutes ago
Huntington city workers testing out snow treatment equipment

Local

16 new COVID-19 cases in Scioto County

Updated: 47 minutes ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
There have been 970 cases in the county since the pandemic started.

National

Gulf Coast braces, again, for hurricane as Zeta takes aim

Updated: 48 minutes ago
|
By REBECCA SANTANA and STACEY PLAISANCE
Tropical Storm Zeta, the 27th named storm of a very busy Atlantic hurricane season, headed for a Wednesday evening landfall and was expected to bring another round of high water and strong wind to a state that already this year has been hit by two tropical storms and two hurricanes.