Huntington Health and Rehab sees increase in COVID-19 cases

Huntington Health and Rehabilitation Center
Huntington Health and Rehabilitation Center(WSAZ)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Oct. 27, 2020 at 10:53 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Huntington Health and Rehabilitation Center has seen an increase in coronavirus cases.

According to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources, as of October 26, there are 87 positive residents and 38 positive staff.

This is considered an outbreak.

WSAZ first reported the outbreak on October 16.

For our previous coverage, click here.

If you want to check if a long-term care facility is experiencing COVID-19 cases, you can tap here.

