Huntington Public Works Department prepares for winter

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Huntington Public Works Department conducted its annual dry run of its snow treatment equipment Tuesday.

Snow plows left the Street Division Building in the morning for the first time in months.

“It allows Public Works to get out in a non-stressful, non-emergency situation to review the different routes that we have for our snow removal,” said Public Works Director Jim Insco.

Workers use the drive to look for obstacles blocking their routes.

Insco says at times they ask property owners to move things, other times they get their Traffic Division involved to put up signs.

“In the day in a non-emergency, it’s not that big of a deal," said Insco. "But one or two o’clock in the morning when it’s pouring down snow, the last thing you want is not being able to get down a street.”

Crews also use the dry run to make sure equipment is properly working.

“What lights are working, what lights are not working, what trucks we need to run on certain routes because the housing changes in our city," said Insco. "So sometimes you can’t take one of the big dump trucks through, you have to take more of a pickup truck through.”

While the dry run is a huge help to Public Works, its snow preparations have already begun.

The department bought salt last month, creating a total of 600 tons of salt on the lot.

Insco says the goal is to be ready for anything. He added, with the type of weather the city has seen in the past, crews have no choice but to prepare thoroughly.

“Anybody who lives here knows you can experience all four seasons in the same day,” said Insco.

