Advertisement

Huntington Public Works Department prepares for winter

The Huntington Public Works Department conducted its annual dry run of its snow treatment equipment Tuesday.
The Huntington Public Works Department conducted its annual dry run of its snow treatment equipment Tuesday.(Katie Wilson)
By Katie Wilson
Published: Oct. 27, 2020 at 1:09 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Huntington Public Works Department conducted its annual dry run of its snow treatment equipment Tuesday.

Snow plows left the Street Division Building in the morning for the first time in months.

“It allows Public Works to get out in a non-stressful, non-emergency situation to review the different routes that we have for our snow removal,” said Public Works Director Jim Insco.

Workers use the drive to look for obstacles blocking their routes.

Insco says at times they ask property owners to move things, other times they get their Traffic Division involved to put up signs.

“In the day in a non-emergency, it’s not that big of a deal," said Insco. "But one or two o’clock in the morning when it’s pouring down snow, the last thing you want is not being able to get down a street.”

Crews also use the dry run to make sure equipment is properly working.

“What lights are working, what lights are not working, what trucks we need to run on certain routes because the housing changes in our city," said Insco. "So sometimes you can’t take one of the big dump trucks through, you have to take more of a pickup truck through.”

While the dry run is a huge help to Public Works, its snow preparations have already begun.

The department bought salt last month, creating a total of 600 tons of salt on the lot.

Insco says the goal is to be ready for anything. He added, with the type of weather the city has seen in the past, crews have no choice but to prepare thoroughly.

“Anybody who lives here knows you can experience all four seasons in the same day,” said Insco.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Marshall FIU football game postponed

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
The Thundering Herd and Panthers were scheduled to play Friday night at 7 p.m. in Miami.

Local

Trick-or-treat changes for Cabell County

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
Cabell County Commission says trick-or-treat for the county will now be held on Saturday, October 31 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Local

Huntington Health and Rehab sees increase in COVID-19 cases

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
This is considered an outbreak.

Local

Man arrested after crime spree

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
Scioto County Sheriff Marty Donini says his deputies and detectives were working on several thefts from vehicles in the Rosemount area in early October.

Latest News

Local

Eight COVID-19 deaths in West Virginia

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
According to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources, as of 10:00 a.m., October 27, 2020, there have been 742,191 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 22,706 total cases and 432 deaths.

Local

UPDATE | Names released in deputy-involved shooting

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
The shooting happened Thursday evening on Kettle Road near the Kanawha County line.

News

Man arrested shortly after sentencing in separate case

Updated: 5 hours ago
A man was sentenced for a 2019 incident, arrested on new charges, and taken to jail all in a matter of hours Monday.

Local

McGrath slams McConnell on Supreme Court confirmation

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Ret. Lt. Col. Amy McGrath appeared at a Monday night forum on KET.

VOD Recordings

KY HS SOCCER MATCHES

Updated: 14 hours ago
CW 10 p.m. newscast

Local

Multi-county pursuit ends in arrest of wanted felon

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
Investigators say that man was Robert Smith, of Van Lear.