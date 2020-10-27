Advertisement

Judge Amy Coney Barrett confirmed to Supreme Court

Barrett is the third Justice nominated and confirmed by President Trump since he was elected.

Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett meets with Sen. Martha McSally, R-Ariz., not pictured, Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020, on Capitol Hill in Washington.(Jim Lo Scalzo | Jim Lo Scalzo/Pool via AP)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Oct. 26, 2020 at 8:06 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (WSAZ) - The United States Senate has voted to confirm Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court.

She was confirmed in a 52-48 vote.

Judge Barrett will fill the Supreme Court vacancy left by the late Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

Barrett is the third Justice nominated and confirmed by President Trump since he was elected.

