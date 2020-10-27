Judge Amy Coney Barrett confirmed to Supreme Court
Barrett is the third Justice nominated and confirmed by President Trump since he was elected.
Published: Oct. 26, 2020 at 8:06 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (WSAZ) - The United States Senate has voted to confirm Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court.
She was confirmed in a 52-48 vote.
Judge Barrett will fill the Supreme Court vacancy left by the late Ruth Bader Ginsburg.
