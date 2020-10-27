Man arrested after crime spree

SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - A man has been arrested after deputies say he went on a crime spree.

Tyler Gillespie, 19, or Portsmouth was arrested and charged with grand theft auto, receiving stolen property, carrying a concealed weapon, and other charges.

Scioto County Sheriff Marty Donini says his deputies and detectives were working on several thefts from vehicles in the Rosemount area in early October.

Deputies say during the investigation, a Clay Township deputy and a detective worked together to identify a suspect vehicle that was stolen from Grandview Avenue in Portsmouth.

Investigators then got a video of that suspect cashing in change at a coin machine.

On October 24, a vehicle that was reported stolen out of New Boston was located at the Roadway Inn in Rosemount.

Deputies were able to look at video from the Roadway Inn to get the description of the two suspects. One of those suspects was a woman who was later identified as the girlfriend to the suspect. According to investigators, she says she last saw the suspect walking around Taco Bell in Rosemount.

While deputies searched the area, they found the suspect in front of the Roadway Inn. He took off on foot but was detained in front of a gas station.

According to the sheriff’s department, while searching the suspect, deputies found a loaded firearm with a live round in the chamber, along with the keys to the stolen vehicle.

On Monday, after interviewing Gillespie, officials were able to recover the other stolen vehicle from Grandview Avenue.

Gillespie is being held without bond.

Sheriff Donini says more charges will be presented to the Scioto County Grand Jury at a later date.

If you have any information on this, you’re asked to contact Detective Jodi Conkel at 740-351-1091.

