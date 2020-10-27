Advertisement

Man arrested after crime spree

Tyler Gillespie has been arrested
Tyler Gillespie has been arrested(scioto county sheriff's office/wsaz)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Oct. 27, 2020 at 10:45 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - A man has been arrested after deputies say he went on a crime spree.

Tyler Gillespie, 19, or Portsmouth was arrested and charged with grand theft auto, receiving stolen property, carrying a concealed weapon, and other charges.

Scioto County Sheriff Marty Donini says his deputies and detectives were working on several thefts from vehicles in the Rosemount area in early October.

Deputies say during the investigation, a Clay Township deputy and a detective worked together to identify a suspect vehicle that was stolen from Grandview Avenue in Portsmouth.

Investigators then got a video of that suspect cashing in change at a coin machine.

On October 24, a vehicle that was reported stolen out of New Boston was located at the Roadway Inn in Rosemount.

Deputies were able to look at video from the Roadway Inn to get the description of the two suspects. One of those suspects was a woman who was later identified as the girlfriend to the suspect. According to investigators, she says she last saw the suspect walking around Taco Bell in Rosemount.

While deputies searched the area, they found the suspect in front of the Roadway Inn. He took off on foot but was detained in front of a gas station.

According to the sheriff’s department, while searching the suspect, deputies found a loaded firearm with a live round in the chamber, along with the keys to the stolen vehicle.

On Monday, after interviewing Gillespie, officials were able to recover the other stolen vehicle from Grandview Avenue.

Gillespie is being held without bond.

Sheriff Donini says more charges will be presented to the Scioto County Grand Jury at a later date.

If you have any information on this, you’re asked to contact Detective Jodi Conkel at 740-351-1091.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Trick-or-treat changes for Cabell County

Updated: 32 minutes ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
Cabell County Commission says trick-or-treat for the county will now be held on Saturday, October 31 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Local

Huntington Health and Rehab sees increase in COVID-19 cases

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
This is considered an outbreak.

Local

Eight COVID-19 deaths in West Virginia

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
According to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources, as of 10:00 a.m., October 27, 2020, there have been 742,191 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 22,706 total cases and 432 deaths.

Local

UPDATE | Names released in deputy-involved shooting

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
The shooting happened Thursday evening on Kettle Road near the Kanawha County line.

Latest News

News

Man arrested shortly after sentencing in separate case

Updated: 4 hours ago
A man was sentenced for a 2019 incident, arrested on new charges, and taken to jail all in a matter of hours Monday.

Local

McGrath slams McConnell on Supreme Court confirmation

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Ret. Lt. Col. Amy McGrath appeared at a Monday night forum on KET.

VOD Recordings

KY HS SOCCER MATCHES

Updated: 12 hours ago
CW 10 p.m. newscast

Local

Multi-county pursuit ends in arrest of wanted felon

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
Investigators say that man was Robert Smith, of Van Lear.

News

Woman badly burned in house fire

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
The victim's family says she suffered burns on nearly her entire body.

Local

Ohio AG details alleged Portsmouth human trafficking case

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Chad Hedrick
Days after a prominent Portsmouth attorney was indicted on 18 charges related to human trafficking, WSAZ is learning new details about the case.